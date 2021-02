Veterans Appreciate Donation

Denise Williamson, Regional Director of TCC, was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by members of American Legion Post 82 Millville. Denise had awarded a $2,500 grant from TCC to Project Thanksgiving several months ago to be used in support of veterans. Project Thanksgiving in turn donated the money to local veterans organizations, including a $1,250 donation to American Legion Post 82. Thank you, Denise and TCC, for the grant on behalf of American Legion and Project Thanksgiving!