Vantage Commercial Appointed Leasing Agent for Cumberland Mall

Vantage Commercial Real Estate has been appointed as the exclusive leasing agent for the Cumberland Mall, a premier retail destination owned by Summit Properties USA. The new collaboration marks an opportunity for businesses looking to establish a presence in a thriving shopping environment with exceptional anchor stores.

Located on Delsea Drive in Vineland, the Cumberland Mall offers a diverse shopping experience, featuring a mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options. The mall’s location, coupled with its strong foot traffic and established customer base, makes it an ideal venue for retailers seeking growth and visibility.

Emily Stein (Managing Director), Vince Ceroli (Senior Advisor), and Keren Niv (Advisor) of Vantage Commercial will be spearheading the leasing efforts. “We are honored to have been chosen by Summit Properties USA to lead the leasing efforts for Cumberland Mall,” said Ceroli. “Our team is dedicated to composing a vibrant tenant mix that enhances the shopping experience and meets the evolving needs of the community. We look forward to bringing new and exciting retailers to the mall, further solidifying its status as a premier retail destination”.

Cumberland Mall boasts a variety of anchor stores that draw a steady stream of shoppers. These flagship retailers along with the other diverse co-tenants provide a solid foundation for the mall, ensuring consistent traffic and a wide demographic appeal.

With numerous leasing opportunities available ranging from small kiosks to over 10,000 square feet of retail space, Vantage Commercial is actively seeking innovative retailers and businesses to join Cumberland Mall’s impressive roster. Whether you are a national chain looking to expand or a local business aiming to reach a broader audience, Cumberland Mall offers the perfect setting for your next retail venture.