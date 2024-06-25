Cumberland County First Responders to Hold Battle of the Cities Blood Drive

First responders from Bridgeton, Millville, and Vineland are helping patients battle illness and injury by hosting a friendly blood drive competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors.

The Battle of the Cities blood drive will take place on Wednesday, June 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center of Cumberland County, 3400 College Drive, Vineland. Community members are invited to donate blood and cast a vote for Bridgeton/Millville or Vineland, with the winning city or cities earning a plaque and bragging rights.

By scheduling and keeping appointments, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. Donors of all blood types are needed now, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Battlecumberlandco or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks for helping protect the blood supply, all who come to give through June 30 will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.