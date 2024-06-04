Two Millville Schools Named National Schools of Character

Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools and communities, recently certified 73 schools as National Schools of Character, including two schools within the Millville Public School District—Child Family Center and Lakeside Middle School.

“We are pleased to announce and celebrate the schools that have earned this national recognition,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, president of Character.org. “Each of these schools has put in place a comprehensive approach to help students understand, care about, and consistently practice the character strengths that will help them flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens.”

Since its inception, the National Schools of Character program has impacted over three million students, staff, parents, and community members. The schools and districts that apply must meet the rigorous standards articulated in Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character. Each school is assessed by a team of trained evaluators.

“There is an ethic of care at these schools,” adds Lori Soifer, who directs the Schools of Character program. “Working together with students, parents and community members, these schools are creating stronger communities focused on character.”