Angelic Health Offers Grief Support Group

Whether it has been months or years since your loss, Angelic Health Grief Support Group provides a kind and caring environment to learn about and explore your grief process, connect with others, and try new strategies. Free and open to the public, the group is held every Tuesday, June 4 through July 30, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Angelic Health Outreach Center 23 Peterson Street, Millville inside the Wyble Library and Education Center on the grounds of the Millville Army Airfield Museum. Register by phone or text to Maria Chiari-Pace at 609-385-8206 or Lauren Baily at 609-833-6216.