Trout National Appoints General Manager/COO

Trout National – The Reserve, under construction in southeast Vineland, recently announced the appointment of industry veteran Ian Leggatt as general manager and chief operating officer.

Trout National is a world-class golf club collaboration between Mike Trout of Millville, Major League Baseball All-Star, and his Vineland partner, businessman John Ruga.

In his role, Leggatt will be overseeing all hospitality and operational aspects of the private club. With more than 20 years of experience in the golf industry, he will lead the team at Trout National – The Reserve after serving as general manager at three of the most prolific private clubs in North America, including Summit Golf Club (Richmond Hill, Ontario, 2012-2020), St. George’s Golf and Country Club (Toronto, Ontario, 2020-2021) and La Gorce Country Club (Miami Beach, Fla., 2021-2023).

“Ian has a proven track record of leading teams at some of the best private clubs in the world,” said Trout.

“The opportunity to bring Mike and John’s vision to life at a Tiger Woods-designed golf course is a dream come true,” said Leggatt.

Leggatt enjoyed a successful playing career from 2000-2009 that included one PGA Tour career win at the 2002 Tucson Open and one Buy.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) win at the 2001 Dayton Open.

He is a four-time member of the Canadian team at the World Cup Golf Championships and was named Canadian Golfer of the Year in 2002. His star-studded playing career led him to be elected to the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

The course’s construction at Trout National – The Reserve is slated to be completed in 2025.