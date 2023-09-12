Philoptochos Donates to Project Thanksgiving

Eleni Constantinides, president of Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos, presented a $500 donation to Project Thanksgiving. Alex Kaganzev, founder of Project Thanksgiving, accepted the check.

The Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos has 48 individual chapters in Greek Orthodox parishes across the State. Its mission is to provide assistance to the poor, the hungry, the sick, the orphaned, the imprisoned, the widowed, those with disabilities and the victims of disasters.

Project Thanksgiving is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which provides food and monetary assistance to veterans organizations and food banks throughout much of South Jersey.

The Project Thanksgiving team is in the process of organizing its 15th annual event.