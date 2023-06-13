Tri-County Rotary Cleans Up Vineland Road

The Rotary Club of Tri-County had awesome weather for a road clean-up in the Vineland Industrial Park recently. The group collected a number of bags of trash as part of the City of Vineland’s Clean Communities Program.
