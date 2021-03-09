Train To Be Competitive

Businesses need all the help they can get during these challenging times. With all the obstacles that COVID has thrown our way, we still want our businesses to be the best they can be. That’s why we’ve been providing information to our small businesses on The Ave about grants, funding sources, and—also, very important—trainings, workshops, and webinars. Main Street Vineland has a good relationship with several of the organizations that sponsor trainings and workshops and I want to highlight some of the online trainings and webinars for which information comes our way:

• Ask the CPA 2021—Tax Advice for Your Small Business—Thursday, March 11, 1 p.m.

• Finance Management for Small Business—Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

• How to Define Your Vision and Increase the Probability of Success—Thursday, March 18, 1 p.m.

• PPP Forgiveness /New PPP Loan—Thursday, March 18, 3 p.m.

•Basics of Small Business Bankruptcy—Tuesday, March 23, 1 p.m.

• Starting a Home-Based Business—Tuesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.

• Virtually Creating Your Trifecta Tribe—Mentors, Peers & Mentees in Business—Tuesday, March 30, 1 p.m.

The webinars above are presented by SCORE. For more information on these and to register, go to princeton.score.org or call 609-393-0505.

• Zoom, PowerPoint and Presentations…Oh My!—Friday, March 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

• Conversational Spanish for the Workplace—Monday, March 8 to Wednesday, April 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

The webinar above is presented by Rowan College of South Jersey’s Career & Technical Education Program. Some restrictions apply to attend their virtual courses. For more information, contact Cindy Phillips at 856-776-2371 or, by e-mail, at lphilli8@rcsj.edu.

***

We’ve brought back “Take Out Thursday” to help our restaurants on The Ave. This week, on March 11, check out Kura Thai and Sushi, at 607 E. Landis Avenue. For details and subsequent weeks, go to our Facebook page for the restaurants’ menus, hours, and telephone numbers.

***

Just a reminder that we have a COVID vaccination clinic right on The Ave, which will also provide COVID testing. It’s operating through the Vineland Health Department and is located in the former Landis MarketPlace building, at 631 E. Landis Ave. It’s handy, well-organized and there for you. You can get more information by contacting the Health Department at 856-794-4131.

***

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. In the spirit of social distancing and respecting the safety of our staff, our office is currently closed to walk-in public though we are still working every day. We pass this information along to our businesses every Tuesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, on 99.9 POP FM, Channel 22, and on Facebook Live on facebook.com/popfm999.