Top 10 for Winter

With travel back in full force, Americans are looking to explore new destinations, whether near or far. In fact, Tripadvisor’s latest seasonal travel index reveals that the desire to travel shows no sign of abating, with more than two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans planning to travel this upcoming season. And although people are becoming more comfortable traveling abroad, the majority (78 percent) of Americans still plan to travel domestically this winter.

For those wanting to stay near this winter, look no further for a roundup of U.S. cities to plot that next getaway around. Tripadvisor revealed the top trending U.S. destinations, based on places with the greatest year-over-year growth in searches for trips from last winter to this winter (December 2022 through February 2023).

While cities like New York, Orlando and Las Vegas will see the most travelers overall, many unexpected smaller cities are starting to attract the nation’s attention.

From Charlotte to Chattanooga, here are the top 10 destinations Americans are gravitating toward this winter:

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Indianapolis, Indiana

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jekyll Island, Georgia, pictured above

Charlotte, North Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

