The Guidance Center Names New Executive Director, Thanks Retiring Hovermann for 50 Years

The board of trustees of The Guidance Center (TGC) is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Meenan, MS, M.Phil, has been named the new executive director of the mental health agency, succeeding Dieter Hovermann, who will retire on December 31, 2021, after 50 years of service.

Meenan came to The Guidance Center with 16 years of experience in mental health programs and services from Acenda Integrated Health, Inc., formerly Cape Counseling Services, Cape May County, NJ. She has served as performance and compliance director and then as COO at TGC since April 2021.

“In a short time, Liz Meenan has proven to be a passionate human service leader,” announced Ed Bowman, president. “Her past experiences combined with her proven leadership in clinical, operational, and fiscal areas give us great confidence for the continued success of our agency.”

As executive director, Meenan will oversee the day-to-day operations of The Guidance Center including its 11 mental health specific programs. She will work with the agency’s board of trustees to fulfill the organization’s mission and execute its strategic plan. She will also advocate on behalf of the vulnerable. Other responsibilities will include maintaining the agency’s positive image in the community; helping attract, retain, develop and lead employees of the organization; ensure commitment to an inclusive work environment and effective workspace; oversee program directors to ensure competence and diversity of staff; manage programs within budget levels; and participate in community task forces and inter-agency collaborative efforts relative to the work of TGC.

Meenan holds two master’s degrees—a Master of Science in Human Services from Capella University and a Master of Philosophy, Human Services, from Walden University, both located in Minneapolis, MN. She will be receiving her Ph.D. in Human Services from Walden University, anticipated in 2022. She has received awards for both Best Practice Case Management (2018 and 2014) and Best Practice Adult Partial Care (2017) from the national Mental Health Corporation of America.

The Guidance Center is a comprehensive mental health agency providing professional services and programs for the greater Cumberland County community. It is a private, non-profit 501(c)3 organization. For more information call 856-825-6810 or visit ccgcnj.org.