Dallago’s Fundraising and Activities Committees hosted a Fun With Santa Event for our preschoolers and their families recently. Attendees had a festive fantastic time meeting Santa and some of his friends, playing holiday-themed games, and creating seasonal crafts. A big thank you to our committees and staff, Bottino’s ShopRite (which donated a sweet treat for our event), and T&F Camera (on-hand for photos with Santa).