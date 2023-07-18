Survey Shows Two-Thirds of Americans Shopping for Back-to-School

Summer is in full swing! And with the increased cost of summer fun, it can be difficult to budget for back-to-school expenses. According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, three-quarters of Americans plan to shop back-to-school sales this year.
The survey polled a cross-section of 2,997 adults, aged 18 and over. Read on for some interesting results from the survey.
Are you shopping for back-to-school supplies this year?
- Yes (61%)
- No (39%)
(if “yes”) Do you expect to spend more or less than last year on back-to-school supplies?
- More (50%)
- The same as last year (33%)
- Less (17%)
(if “yes”) How much do you typically spend per child on back-to-school supplies?
- $50 to $100 (39%)
- $101 to $250 (26%)
- Less than $50 (21%)
- $251 to $500 (9%)
- More than $500 (5%)
(if “yes”) How will you be doing the majority of your back-to-school shopping?
- Shopping online (54%)
- Going to physical stores (46%)
- When do/did you typically start shopping for back-to-school supplies?
- Late summer (40%)
- Throughout the year (28%)
- Middle of summer [peak season] (25%)
- Once school ends [late spring/early summer] (6%)
Do you plan to shop back-to-school sales?
- Yes (75%)
- No (25%)
(if “yes”) What’s on your shopping list for back-to-school sales? (select all that apply)
- School supplies [notebooks, pens, backpack, etc.] (86%)
- New clothes and shoes (77%)
- Technology/appliances [new computer, new phone, mini fridge, etc.] (39%)
- Sports equipment (20%)
- Dorm necessities (13%)
- Other (2%)