Survey Shows Two-Thirds of Americans Shopping for Back-to-School

Summer is in full swing! And with the increased cost of summer fun, it can be difficult to budget for back-to-school expenses. According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, three-quarters of Americans plan to shop back-to-school sales this year.

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,997 adults, aged 18 and over. Read on for some interesting results from the survey.

Are you shopping for back-to-school supplies this year?

Yes (61%)

No (39%)

(if “yes”) Do you expect to spend more or less than last year on back-to-school supplies?

More (50%)

The same as last year (33%)

Less (17%)

(if “yes”) How much do you typically spend per child on back-to-school supplies?

$50 to $100 (39%)

$101 to $250 (26%)

Less than $50 (21%)

$251 to $500 (9%)

More than $500 (5%)

(if “yes”) How will you be doing the majority of your back-to-school shopping?

Shopping online (54%)

Going to physical stores (46%)

When do/did you typically start shopping for back-to-school supplies?

Late summer (40%)

Throughout the year (28%)

Middle of summer [peak season] (25%)

Once school ends [late spring/early summer] (6%)

Do you plan to shop back-to-school sales?

Yes (75%)

No (25%)

(if “yes”) What’s on your shopping list for back-to-school sales? (select all that apply)