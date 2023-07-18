SNJ Today Newspaper

Survey Shows Two-Thirds of Americans Shopping for Back-to-School

Summer is in full swing! And with the increased cost of summer fun, it can be difficult to budget for back-to-school expenses. According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, three-quarters of Americans plan to shop back-to-school sales this year.

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,997 adults, aged 18 and over. Read on for some interesting results from the survey.

Are you shopping for back-to-school supplies this year?

  • Yes (61%)
  • No (39%)

(if “yes”) Do you expect to spend more or less than last year on back-to-school supplies?

  • More (50%)
  • The same as last year (33%)
  • Less (17%)

(if “yes”) How much do you typically spend per child on back-to-school supplies?

  • $50 to $100 (39%)
  • $101 to $250 (26%)
  • Less than $50 (21%)
  • $251 to $500 (9%)
  • More than $500 (5%)

(if “yes”) How will you be doing the majority of your back-to-school shopping?

  • Shopping online (54%)
  • Going to physical stores (46%)
  • When do/did you typically start shopping for back-to-school supplies?
  • Late summer (40%)
  • Throughout the year (28%)
  • Middle of summer [peak season] (25%)
  • Once school ends [late spring/early summer] (6%)

Do you plan to shop back-to-school sales?

  • Yes (75%)
  • No (25%)

(if “yes”) What’s on your shopping list for back-to-school sales? (select all that apply)

  • School supplies [notebooks, pens, backpack, etc.] (86%)
  • New clothes and shoes (77%)
  • Technology/appliances [new computer, new phone, mini fridge, etc.] (39%)
  • Sports equipment (20%)
  • Dorm necessities (13%)
  • Other (2%)

