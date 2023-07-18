Master Gardeners Host Bus Trip to Chanticleer Garden

The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Cumberland County invite you to join a bus trip on Friday, September 22, to Chanticleer, one of the great public gardens of the region, located in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The day will include a guided tour of the gardens and the first floor of Chanticleer House as well as time to explore the gardens on your own. Departure time is 9 a.m. and return time 4 p.m. Cost is $57. A boxed lunch can be purchased for an additional fee of $20.

Checks should be made payable to “Rutgers University” and mailed or delivered to Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cumberland County, 291 Morton Avenue, Millville, NJ 08332-9776 by August 4. Additional details will be provided upon registration. Questions may be directed to: ccmgtrips23@gmail.com or 856-451-2800, ext. 4.