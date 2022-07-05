Summer Fun

Here’s hoping everyone had a terrific 4th of July holiday weekend. The annual Cumberland County Fair is in full swing this week ending on Saturday, July 9. The fairground is located at 3001 Carmel Road, Millville.

The Cumberland County Fair is the oldest running county fair in New Jersey that features five days and nights of old-fashioned family fun. Fairgoers will enjoy amusement rides, games, and a demolition derby in the Grandstand.

Also part of the fun for those who attend the fair: Little Miss & Mister Pageant, rolling entertainment, pie eating contest, DJ “Crazy Bob,” livestock exhibits, craft fair, home show and giveaways, 4-H BBQ platters, face painter, magician, balloon artist, pony rides, 4-H activities, kid’s free craft making, festival of food trucks and concessions, ice cream, cotton candy, candy apples, and freshly squeezed lemonade.

Parking is free, general admission is $5 and kids under 5 years and under are free. You can find a complete schedule of events and activities on the fair’s website: CumberlandCountyFair.

*****

Hands Up Silent Theatre had a smash hit with their production of Beauty and the Beast. On July 8, the acting and singing troupe will be performing the popular show Little Shop of Horrors. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at the Levoy Theatre on High Street, Millville. Tickets are $20. You can purchase your tickets online at: HandsUpSilentTheatre.org

The Levoy Theatre will be hosting a very special documentary film debut on Saturday, July 9, called “Road to Somewhere – The Story of James R. Hurley.” Many of you will remember Jim Hurley and now he is being recognized for his lifetime of service to the community and his tireless dedication to New Jersey and its citizens for his long service to our resident in the New Jersey Senate. Tickets are free but you must reserve your seats. The doors are open at 1:30 for a reception and show time is at 2:30 p.m. All the details can be found at: Levoy.net/hurley.

There is a wide variety of plays and musical performances scheduled all summer at the Levoy Theatre in Millville and the Landis Theater in Vineland.

If theater isn’t what you are looking for, there is a great deal of outdoor recreation available throughout our county and nearby counties. The Maurice River is a very special and federally designated “wild and scenic” river. Water sports like boating, waterskiing, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing are very enjoyable wherever you “put in” on the river.

The Fowser Road Boat Ramp is located on South Second Street (Rt. 47) in Millville. There are two ramps, and it is open all year. You can put in your kayak or canoe in City Park in Millville or other accessible spots along the river.

The scenery along the Maurice River is quite spectacular especially when you are paddling or motoring down river. Don’t forget on Fridays and Saturdays Captain Dave runs two-hour river boat cruises for up to 18 passengers on his boat from the Millville City Marina behind City Hall on Ware Avenue. You need a reservation and can call him at 856-327-1530.

Whatever recreation you choose to enjoy, you will want to come back frequently and share the activities with family and friends.