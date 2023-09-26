Southwest Council Presentations at Vineland Public Library

The Southwest Council will host two programs at Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, during the month of October.

The “Body Image and Self-Esteem” presentation, which will take place on Monday, October 16 from 2 to 3 p.m., will highlight positive vs. negative self-esteem and disorders that affect self-image.

The “Account, Secure, Dispose” presentation, which will take place on Monday, October 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., will focus on prescription medication safety and proper disposal. Both presentations will take place in the library’s Community Event Room, and registration is requested for these free events. To register, call 856-794-1011 ext. 304 or email alan@southwestcouncil.org.

All areas of the library are accessible to people with disabilities. Visit the library’s web page vinelandlibrary.org, or call 856-794-4244, to learn more about library displays, services and programs.