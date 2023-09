Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in our area through September 30:

9/29: 1–6 p.m., The YMCA of Vineland, 1159 E. Landis Ave., Vineland

9/28: 2–7 p.m., Mannington Township Elementary School, 495 Rt. 45, Carneys Point

9/30: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Woodstown Masonic Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Rd., Woodstown