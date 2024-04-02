Solar Eclipse on Monday, Get Free Viewing Glasses

A nearly total eclipse of the sun will be visible if skies are clear on Monday, April 8 from approximately 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

This Saturday, on April 6 from 11 a.m. until noon, the Millville Public Library invites you to visit and get your free solar eclipse glasses so you can watch this rare astronomical event. The hour will also include some crafts for children. For more information, call the library at 856-825-7087, ext. 16, or send an e-mail with any questions you may have to contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org

Protective solar eclipse glasses are also available free at Cumberland County Library, while supplies last.