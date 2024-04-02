Is Sea Isle City Your Beach? Clean-Up on April 13

Members of Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission will host their annual Spring Beach Clean-up on April 13, during which volunteers will remove trash and wind-blown debris from Sea Isle’s beaches, dunes, and parks.

The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission will host a Spring Beach Clean-Up on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Families, individuals, and groups are invited to participate and are asked to register on the day of the Clean-Up at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where Environmental Commission members will distribute gloves and other supplies—and assign volunteers with specific areas to clean.

During the Beach Clean-Up, the Environmental Commission will sell their popular “Watch for Turtles” lawn signs, which can be mounted on front yards to alert motorists that diamondback terrapins are crossing the roads during the annual nesting season. The bright yellow signs cost $10 each. For more information about Sea Isle City’s Spring Beach Clean-Up, call 609-263-2081.