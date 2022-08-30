Sights Set on Fall, Winter

Here’s a sneak peek at the Main Street Vineland fall and winter lineup of activities. We’re just two months away from our seventh annual Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave, to take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. We get about 100 children and parents for a couple hours of holiday fun, games, and have a great time on The Ave. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Next up is our A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event, which will return for its 11th year on Wednesday, October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. The major sponsors of this event are First Choice Freezer & Cold Storage and M & O Freezer & Cold Storage. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants will be offering samples of their signature dishes—main courses, appetizers, and desserts. A silent auction is also planned.

We’ll recognize those who have worked closely on projects and initiatives including the giving of a “Volunteer of the Year” award. A “Community Partner” award will also be given for close collaboration with us and a “Media Partner” will also be recognized.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and ad space will be available in the event program book. More information is available on the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz—or call our office at 856-794-8653 for more details. Come out and show your support!

With November comes our month-long celebration of the many downtown wedding-related businesses—Weddings on The Ave. Sponsored by Al’s Shoes, this media campaign spotlights stores for formal wear, gowns and dresses, shoes, jewelry, photographers, dry cleaning, and more that make The Ave a real destination for all wedding needs. Our downtown has a large wedding business cluster that attractive prospective brides and grooms and this is an opportunity to spotlight them.

One of downtown Vineland’s major events will again bring added festivity to the Thanksgiving weekend as our Christmas Parade returns to The Ave on Saturday, November 26, at 5 p.m., with the rain date of Sunday, November 27, at the same time. This year’s parade will have “A Firefighter’s Christmas” as its theme in celebration of the Vineland Fire Company’s 150th anniversary. Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate will be the major sponsor.

It will feature a float contest, marching bands, and much more. More information, registration for participates, and vendor applications will be available through the Main Street Vineland website.

The lineup of events ends in grand style with our second annual An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave—downtown Vineland’s two-day Yuletide extravaganza of holiday cheer, which returns for a second year Friday December 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday December 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Landis Avenue—from the 500 block to East Avenue. This event, a throwback to Christmas times of old, has G.E. Mechanical as the major sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

It’ll be a weekend loaded with activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy great times and do holiday shopping.