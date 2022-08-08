See What’s Behind the Scenes at AIC’s Open House

Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) will host its “Behind the Scenes” Open House and Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser at the Arts and Innovation Center (AIC), in Millville, on Third Friday, August 19. This free event is open to the public and gives RCSJ an opportunity to inform attendees of the multi-faceted programs that exist within the building.

Find everything from pottery classes, degree programs in the Communications and Creative & Performing Arts Division (CCPA) or career opportunities in Career and Technical Education (CTE)—like home healthcare training, phlebotomy and hiset testing.

The event includes the NJ Artists Society Exhibit, two pottery workshops, an animal sculpting class, and a gallery walk. There is also a retail store to purchase and support local artisans and student artists. Participants will also have the chance to bring home their own handmade ornament painting from the event’s free make-and-take activity.

The Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser makes its long-awaited return after a two-year hiatus. Buy a bowl and get free ice cream with toppings. Prices for bowls range from $5 on up.

The Open House takes place from 5 to 8 p.m., while the Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Register for the RCSJ Arts and Innovation Center’s “Behind the Scenes” Open House and Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser. Register at glasstownartsdistrict.com.