Schools Required to Go Full-Time, In-Person Beginning Fall 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that upon the conclusion of this school year, portions of Executive Order 175 allowing remote learning will be rescinded, meaning that schools will be required to provide full-day, in-person instruction, as they were prior to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

While school districts will be required to fully open buildings beginning Fall 2021, remote learning will be permitted in the event that there is a localized outbreak or other emergency. If buildings are open for in-person instruction, parents or guardians will not be able to opt-out of in-person instruction.

Summer camps and summer educational programming for this year will not be impacted and will still be required to follow relevant health and safety protocols.