Legislators Applaud Home Weatherization Grant

Senate President Steve Sweeney, Deputy Speaker John J. Burzichelli and Assemblyman Adam J. Taliaferro have announced the Gateway Community Action Partnership will receive a $96,122 award from the LIHEAP Weatherization COVID-19 program. This award will provide funds to implement weatherization and energy conservation measures in the housing units of eligible low-income individuals residing in Gloucester, Salem, and Cumberland counties.

“We are grateful to receive this grant which will be beneficial for many families living within our district,” said Sweeney. “Our working families that have been financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic have been struggling to pay their utility bills. With this funding, they will be able to make improvements to their homes to conserve energy and keep costs down.”

The Gateway Community Action Partnership aims to help low to moderate income residents of the three counties identify and overcome barriers to self-sufficiency and improve their quality of life. The organization became a Community Action Partnership in 1987 and operates in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.