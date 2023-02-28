RLS Logistics, Expands Cold Storage Warehouse

RLS Logistics, a cold chain solutions provider, announces expansion at the Newfield cold storage warehouse location.

The expansion is estimated to be complete by the fourth quarter 2023.

“We are thrilled to expand at our Newfield cold storage warehouse. This development allows our teams to grow not only in our cold storage business but also our eCommerce fulfillment and cross docking warehouse business units,” said Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics.

The 3PL warehouse will provide frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers, distributors, processors, and importers in the Greater Philadelphia region with public cold storage warehouse capacity relief and access to RLS’ temperature-controlled freight brokerage and (LTL) shipping, including Walmart and (LTL) consolidation programs.

“This expansion allows us to increase inventory storage and our capabilities in fulfillment and (LTL) cross docking,” says John Gaudet, vice president of RLS Logistics. “It is a great opportunity we are thrilled to offer to the East Coast marketplace.”

Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL.