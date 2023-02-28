Vineland, Bridgeton, Millville Receive Funding to Improve Public Housing

The three Cumberland County cities recently received more than $3 million in federal funding to help improve public housing. Statewide, more than $90 million will be distributed in the state from an earmark in the fiscal year 2023 federal budget.

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced a combined $93,830,496 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to improve public housing properties and for management improvements across the state of New Jersey.

The Housing Authority of Bridgeton is in line for $1.23 million, Millville’s for $1.13 million and Vineland’s for $610,000.

“The funds I helped secure in the FY23 federal funding bill will provide safe housing for millions of New Jerseyans across the state,” said Sen. Menendez. “From investments to make large-scale repairs, energy efficiency upgrades, and modernize public housing properties in New Jersey, these funds will play a critical role in improving the lives of millions of New Jerseyans at a time when housing costs are soaring.”

“All New Jersey families deserve a decent, affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “These grants are crucial for New Jersey’s public housing authorities to serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.”

This federal funding has been awarded to over 50 public housing authorities in all 21 counties.