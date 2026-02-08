Powerful Film Series

Black history is celebrated in film and performances at the Bridgeton Public Library.

Well, you made it through the latest cold snap, one of the coldest in recent memory here in South Jersey. The sidewalk icebergs are melting and temperatures are reaching a balmy 30s. You can walk out of your house again without worrying about taking a trip to the emergency room.

At Bridgeton Public Library, located at 150 E. Commerce Street, librarians Adaria Armstrong and Brittney Ingersoll have worked up a few events to entertain and help you shake off the winter blues. Both women have monthly events that will take you all the way through to the spring thaw.

First up: Ingersoll, who has spearheaded the library’s first Black Film Series, which is timed to celebrate Black History Month. Her event kicked off in early February and will continue through the month. The series opened with the Oscar-winning classic, Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington.

At 5 p.m. on February 19: Judas and the Black Messiah, a film set in Illinois in the late 1960s. The film tells the story of FBI informant William O’Neal, who infiltrates the Black Panther Party chapter in the state. It’s based on a true story. The movie received six Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture) and won two Oscars: Best Supporting Actor for actor Daniel Kaluuya and Best Original Song for H.E.R.’s Fight for You.

At 5 p.m. on February 26: Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler. In the film, actor Michael B. Jordan stars as twin brothers in a film set in 1930s Mississippi Delta. Sinners snagged 16 Oscar nominations, besting the previous record held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land. So far this year, it has grossed more than $365 million globally.

“I wanted to show powerful films,” said Ingersoll. “I wanted to show films that aren’t necessarily always in the spotlight.”

For her part, Ingersoll confesses that she is obsessed with the soundtrack to Sinners.

“A friend of mine went to the theater and saw it five or six times and the rest of us listened to the soundtrack over and over again,” said Ingersoll, who added she has seen the film both at home and in the theater.

The film has historically accurate details in the background, she said, and the story is accurate when it comes to the era’s racism.

Before coming to Bridgeton Public Library, Ingersoll, who has master’s degrees in American history and library science, operated the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Documentaries planned: Armstrong, youth services director and programing director at Bridgeton Public Library, plans a series of documentaries from March through May. For a second year, Armstrong and Bridgeton Public Library are pairing with the PBS program, Independent Lens, which features documentaries produced independently.

“I partnered with them for the first time last year. Partnering with them means they give me permission to screen their documentaries at the library,” she said.

Last year, the library presented the documentary, We Want the Funk, a syncopated voyage through the history of funk music. Among those who attended was Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, who brought friends who performed in a regional funk band. Kelly asked for a second screening, so the word got out about the event. “We had a rollicking time and had a discussion afterwards,” Armstrong said.

The second film shown last year was Free For All: The Public Library, a documentary that tells the story of the people who made free libraries possible. The Bridgeton library was helped by WHYY, which publicized the library events on its website and social media.

This year’s documentaries are:

At 6 p.m. on March 25: The Inquisitor. The first of this year’s duo of documentaries tells the story of Texas Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. The one-hour presentation, explains Jordan’s legacy, political power and contributions to American democracy. A 30-minute discussion after the documentary is planned.

At 6 p.m. on April 22: The Librarians, explains how librarians are fighting censorship, the attempt to ban books and waging war against people trying to control information in libraries. “This documentary is different from last year. This is about what’s happening today—censorship and access to information,” Armstrong said. A 30-minute discussion will follow the film.

At 6 p.m. on May 20: The Grocery List, a documentary that takes viewers on a trip to five bustling international grocery stores in America, and the communities they serve. It tells the story of how global food traditions are celebrated over a common meal. In the 60-minute film, chefs gather ingredients and create a favorite family recipe within a certain community, Armstrong said. “It’s a bit lighter fare between the other documentaries.” A 30-minute discussion will follow.

“It’s important to show these documentaries and feature important social justice, activism and shared culture in the food that we eat,” Armstrong said. “I am grateful to Independent Lens, PBS and WHYY for partnering with us to bring these documentaries to the community,” she said.

Music and History, Too!

The library received a grant from the Cumberland County Cultural and Heritage Commission to promote live musical concerts through the month of April, Armstrong said. The music featured throughout the month will be varied but will feature local musicians, including such bands as Acoustic Breeze, the Johnson Girls, Randy Harry, the Rob Roy Duo, the Libby Prison Minstrels, as well as noted local folk singer Jim Albertson.

In addition to music, Bridgeton’s library will feature historical performances in February and March. At 1 p.m. on February 28, actress Michelle Wilson will portray Harriet Tubman. Tales from the Trail tells the story of Tubman’s legendary and successful trips to help enslaved people in Maryland and bring them to freedom. Then, at 1 p.m. on March 14, actress Pat Jordan will portray First Lady Martha Washington.