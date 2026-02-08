Comcast Completes Cumberland County Buildout

Comcast has completed expansion of its network throughout Hopewell and Maurice River townships, bringing its network to the last nearly 350 unconnected rural homes and businesses in those towns in Cumberland County. The project was made possible by innovative public-private partnerships between Comcast and the township committees, which sought to connect all their residents to broadband.

“Every resident, farm and small business in our township now has a level playing field, with access to high-speed Internet for work, school, family, friends and entertainment,” said Hopewell Township Mayor Robin Freitag. “This achievement is the result of more than a decade of determined effort by our Township Committee. I want to especially thank former Mayor Paul Ritter and former Deputy Mayor Greg Facemyer, whose vision and persistence laid the groundwork for this success.”

She added, “Our partnership with Comcast was a first-of-its-kind in New Jersey and it allowed us to extend network access quickly and in a cost-effective way to our constituents. We’re thrilled with the success and hope to provide a model for other towns looking to fill broadband deployment gaps in their communities.”

“Comcast is committed to ensuring everyone in Hopewell and Maurice River can fully participate in the digital economy, and we are proud to help township officials meet their goal of connecting every resident and business to broadband access,” said Dan Bonelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Freedom Region. “These residents benefited from a truly collaborative effort that was able to deliver a fast and economical solution for all.”

“For years, we’ve worked to bring broadband access to every corner of Maurice River Township, and today that vision has come to fruition,” said Maurice River Township Mayor Ken Wilden. “By strategically investing our American Rescue Plan funds and partnering with Comcast through a competitive RFP process, we’ve connected residents and businesses who have waited far too long for reliable high-speed Internet. This is about ensuring our families can work remotely, our students can learn online, and our small businesses can compete in the digital economy. I’m grateful to our Township Committee for their unwavering commitment to making universal broadband access a reality.”