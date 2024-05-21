Pomp and Circumstance

Even a quick spritz of rain lightly falling from cloudy skies couldn’t dampen the moods of the hundreds of attendees at Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland’s Fifth Annual Commencement ceremony. Last week, 280 students were present and awarded 475 degrees and certificates. They were also there to celebrate their educational and athletic accomplishments with fellow graduates, family members, and friends.

Local government officials, administrators, and educators were in attendance to support the graduates and revel in their achievements.

The Cumberland campus student address was presented by Grace Corson, a Behavioral Science and Law & Social Justice/Social Service major, and member of the National Society for Leadership & Success. She is also a participant in Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society’s Rho Gamma chapter.

Several students shared their thoughts and emotions about their collegiate journeys, as well as completing their goals of becoming Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland graduates.

Angel Smith, 20, Bridgeton, STEM/Electrical Engineering Technology:

“It feels really good. It’s a really big step in the direction I want to go. My favorite part being at RCSJ was how seriously they take the majors here. Our engineering department is state-of-the-art, and we have great technology.”

Eric Kastrava, 27, Washington Twp., STEM/Agribusiness:

“Amazing. I’ve been working full-time the past two years and managed to get college done online, so it’s a great feeling.”

Terista Mickey, 31, Camden, Education & Humanities/ Liberal Arts:

“I’ve been in school since—forever. This is amazing. I’m the first one to graduate [college] from my family. My advisor James Marketto believed in me so much and that’s what helped me finish.”

Dina Cavicchia

Dina Cavicchia, 19, Pittsgrove, Education & Humanities/Early Childhood Education:

“It feels really good. I’m halfway done school, which is a plus. I’m going to Wilmington University through RCSJ. I’m going to celebrate with friends and family, taking lots of pictures. I have a lot of fans here today for me.”

Kevin Alvarado

Kevin Alvarado, 21, Vineland, Business Studies/Business Administration:

“It’s honestly a surreal experience. [Graduating college] is something that I am first in my family to do so it’s a big accomplishment for me. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

April Robledo

April Robledo, 20, Vineland, Business Studies/Business Administration:

“I feel excited, happy, overwhelmed, and overjoyed. I’ve been stressing the past few weeks because of finals and now that everything is over, I can relax. I can breathe.”

