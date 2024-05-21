Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony in Vineland

The City of Vineland will host its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday, May 27. The parade will begin at 9 a.m., proceeding west down Landis Avenue to the Boulevard and then Landis Park Veterans Circle for the ceremony. In the event of rain, the parade will be cancelled, and the ceremony will be moved to Vineland City Council Chambers, 640 E. Wood Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

After the ceremony, hot dogs and light refreshments will be served at the Semper Marine Detachment #205 located at 2041 W. Landis Avenue.

For more information or to participate in the parade, contact Sheena Santiago at 856-794-4000, ext. 4169, or e-mail shsantiago@vinelandcity.org.