On the Run on The Ave

Things are heating up on The Ave and it’s not just the temperature. We’re heading toward two of our big summer events, with another one waiting in the wings. Last week’s column dealt with Cruise Down Memory Lane, which is coming up this week, so this week’s column will be devoted to our fourth annual Running The Ave 5K set for two weeks later.

This event, Cumberland County’s premier road race, will take place, rain or shine, on Sunday, June 26, starting at 9 a.m., right on Landis Avenue.

We’re partnering again with Second Capital Running for this fully sanctioned race, which will turn Vineland’s business district into a magnificent 5K course—including a run through beautiful Landis Park. It’ll be on a fully closed road course with police support,

We’ve had as many as 145 runners from throughout the area participating and we’re looking to exceed that number this year.

The race will have, as in the past, professional timers and awards in various categories, including Top Male and Female Overall, Ten-Year Age Groups, first Vineland resident to cross the finish line, the True Grit Award to celebrate the spirit of never giving up, the last-place finisher, and a Team Challenge.

Registration is $30 per runner, but $10 for runners age 18 and under. Just go to Main Street Vineland’s website, TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

As I’ve said in past years, if you’re running just one 5K this year, make it this one. This will be a great way for people to have fun, keep physically fit, and help promote our beautiful downtown—The Ave—while, at the same time, staying safe.

While you’re at the run, take advantage of our walking trails downtown and also check out a health fair sponsored by the Vineland Health Department, starting at 9 a.m. in the parking lots on the 600 block of Elmer Street. That event will include vaccinations, participation by local health-related vendors, and refreshments, including an ice cream truck.

I hope to see you at Cruise Down Memory Lane this weekend and at Running The Ave 5K two weeks later.

* * *

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. We pass important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today POP FM 99.9, Channel 22.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.