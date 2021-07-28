This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to FULL story: https://whyy.org/articles/nj-coronavirus-update-no-mask-mandate-for-schools-in-the-fall/

Despite the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation that anyone above the age of two wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — Gov. Phil Murphy says he is “comfortable” in sticking to his decision to not require them for schools this fall.

In updated guidance for reopening schools released last Monday, the academy said it recommends universal masking because “a significant portion of the student population” does not qualify for vaccines yet. Gov. Murphy announced in late June that the state would not issue a mask mandate for schools so long as there are no serious changes in the pandemic.

In explaining his decision, Murphy noted that the Academy makes recommendations through a national lens: “They’re trying to encompass everybody from Vermont and New Jersey and Connecticut on the one hand, all the way over to Missouri, Alabama—other less-vaccinated places—on the other hand,” he said.