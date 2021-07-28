Justice Grant Announced

Members of the public from Cumberland County are invited to submit comments on a recent federal grant proposal to fund law enforcement and the courts.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, has allocated $78,607 to the County of Cumberland and the cities of Bridgeton, Millville, and Vineland, under the 2021 Justice Assistance Grant Program. Eligible uses of the funds include training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and criminal justice information systems that will improve or enhance such areas as law enforcement programs; prosecution and court programs; prevention and education programs; corrections and community corrections programs; drug treatment and enforcement programs; planning, evaluation and technology improvement programs; and crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation).

A joint application will be submitted on behalf of the County of Cumberland and the Cities of Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland on or before August 9, 2021, setting forth the funding distribution among the parties and the proposed use of funds.

The application’s program narrative and budget are available for review in the Clerk’s Office for the aforementioned governmental agencies. Interested citizens are invited to submit comments regarding the application to the City of Vineland (lead agency for the applicants) in person or by mail: 640 E. Wood Street, P.O. Box 1508, Vineland, NJ 08362-1508, Attention: Business Administrator’s Office, or by phone: 856-794-4000, ext. 4153.