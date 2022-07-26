Museum, Anyone?

Across the U.S., museums are having a renaissance, with new openings that reflect some of the most fascinating themes of modern America. Don’t forget to add one of these newly-opened museums to your agenda if you’re traveling to any of these cities soon.

WASHINGTON, DC

The Molina Family Latino Gallery is the Smithsonian’s first gallery on the National Mall to celebrate the Latino experience in the United States.

The 4,500-square-foot gallery will open with ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, an exhibition that shines the spotlight on the historical and cultural legacy of U.S. Latinos, offering visitors the chance to engage with first-person digital storytellers, data-driven maps, videos and illustrated biographies.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN

The Black Holocaust Museum, founded in 1988 by Dr. James Cameron, has reopened to the public following a 14-year closure. The opening once again cements Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district as a center of African American culture.

From 1910 to the 1950s, Bronzeville buzzed with Black-owned businesses, but that character was destroyed by “urban renewal” projects that affected Black neighborhoods across America. Today, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville is supported by $400 million of redevelopment funds which are helping to reinvigorate its history and heritage.

The 10,000-square-foot space takes visitors on a journey through 4,500-plus years of African and African American history.

YOSEMITE, CALIFORNIA

Visitors to Yosemite Mariposa County can reach a new peak of local rock-climbing lore and legacy at the Yosemite Climbing Association Museum & Gallery.

The center features more than 10,000 pieces, a priceless collection of historical climbing artifacts (including pitons used on early climbs of El Capitan) and dozens of archival photos that tell the rock-climbing community’s story through the ages.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

If you have a fascination with an artist widely thought of as America’s pre-eminent pop culture poet, take a trip to Tulsa. The new Bob Dylan Center is a treasure trove of the artist’s works and memorabilia, from handwritten manuscripts to unreleased concert recordings, and recognition of his place in the American musical lexicon.

The Center boasts an exclusive, 100,000+ piece collection, spanning the entire length of the iconic singer and songwriter’s career. It’s the centerpiece of the three-story museum in Tulsa’s vibrant Arts District, just steps from the city’s renowned Woody Guthrie Center for the folk artist who was one of Dylan’s biggest influences.

Visitors to the Bob Dylan Center can also attend public programs, performances and lectures. n

