Micro Events, Macro Fun

I’ve written in the past about micro-events and their benefits to The Ave. Not every event has to be a large, wall-to-wall people event. Not every event necessitates closing down Landis Avenue to traffic, with all the associated repercussions that brings to businesses and regular traffic flow. That’s where micro-events come in.

I can think of micro-events that I mentioned in recent columns. One of them—Christmas in July on The Ave—just passed and was very successful. Two more are coming up. The dedication of our Walk The Ave initiative—our one- and two-mile walking trail—on Tuesday, September 14, at 12 p.m. is a micro-event that can spawn other micro-events. Image a restaurant walk, a scavenger hunt walk, a walk to the mini-parks for exercise or yoga. The possibilities are endless. The other one, in the planning stages, is an outdoor crafts and antique show/sidewalk sale on Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are in addition to our Weddings on The Ave promotion coming up in November, our Planting Days, and other events.

Our downtown is especially set up for such events. The sidewalks are wide, which allow for plenty of room for set-up without interfering with pedestrian traffic. We have plenty of off-street parking for vendors, leaving on-street and off-street parking for those coming to enjoy the event. Not all cities and downtowns enjoy these benefits. So come to our micro-events for macro-fun.

Other reminders:

• The formal dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m., for the food-related mural—the latest addition to our Urban Canvases on The Ave mural project. The mural, which covers the 1,800 square foot side of the building at 636 E. Landis Avenue, is by celebrated artist Erin DiPalma. It pays tribute to Vineland’s rich agriculture heritage, as well as downtown Vineland’s abundance of restaurants offering a variety of cuisines.

• Come early and stay late for our third Food Truck Festival on The Ave, coming up on Sunday, August 22, , rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It’ll be a day of wall-to-wall fun. DJ Zach Reed is the entertainment host and we’ll have a whole lineup of great entertainers. We’ll also have plenty of food trucks to satisfy your appetite. Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union will be the major sponsor of the event and Newfield National Bank will be the Entertainment Sponsor. More details will be coming up.

• The 29th Cruise Down Memory Lane will take place Saturday, October 16, from 5 to 9 p.m., with the rain date as the next day from 2 to 5 p.m. Over a thousand classic cars will line The Ave for the downtown Vineland tradition. Watch for more.

• Our A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event will be returning after a one-year hiatus on Wednesday, October 27 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants under will be offering samples of their signature dishes and we’ll also be recognizing those of our Main Street Vineland volunteers and partners who have contributed greatly to the work of our organization.