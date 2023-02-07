Meet Paul Spinelli

This week, we will meet at the crossroads of public service and volunteerism as we get to know one of Vineland’s city councilmen, as well as VDID board member Paul Spinelli.

Paul grew up in Vineland and has lived here his entire life. He was a teacher in Atlantic City for 34 years and retired. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1971, went to Mt. St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD, graduating in 1975. When he came home he went directly into teaching and coached baseball, football and soccer in youth and high school sports. Paul was very involved in high school and college theater arts.

Paul served three years on the Vineland Board of Education and as finance chair for two years and coming up on 12 years on Vineland’s City Council. He also served on the Vineland Recreation Commission and the Vineland PAL Board. He has officiated high school and college basketball for 45 years and is still a member of the officials’ organization. He served as the International Association of approved basketball officials as president, vice president, president elect, and treasurer as well as on the executive board of directors for 13 years.

Spinelli

Paul is an avid golfer, loves basketball and football and has been married to Josephine Orlando-Spinelli for 30 years. He has one son Paul Angelo, who has two children, Stella and Angelo with his wife Heather.

He got involved in VDID once he was elected to City Council as liaison and immediately saw the vision of bringing the Avenue back to a vibrant place to work, live, dine and shop. During the past 11 years, Paul has served on the VDID Board of Directors and had been involved in almost every event that has been run along with his wife Josie, who has spearheaded the Olde Fashioned Christmas On The Ave event.

According to Paul, “The downtown is beautiful and cleaner than in the past and has the potential to make a great comeback for the city. With the many events we hold that bring tens of thousands of people to the downtown and the many businesses that have opened the future looks bright.”

