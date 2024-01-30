Local Pageant Seeks Contestants, Sponsors

Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant, where the spotlight will be on the young women of Vineland, Millville, Buena, and surrounding areas, is set for Saturday, April 20. Miss Tri-City 2023 Madison Manno will crown her successor at a ceremony starting at 6 p.m at Landis Theater.

Last year, 10 talented contestants competed for the coveted title of Miss Tri-City as well as for scholarships that support their higher education journey.

For young women aged 15-18 who aspire to vie for the 2024 title, sponsors looking to contribute to the scholarship pageant, or those seeking ticket information, visit MissTriCityPageant.com.