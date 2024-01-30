Search
Close this search box.

SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Local Pageant Seeks Contestants, Sponsors

Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant, where the spotlight will be on the young women of Vineland, Millville, Buena, and surrounding areas, is set for Saturday, April 20. Miss Tri-City 2023 Madison Manno will crown her successor at a ceremony starting at 6 p.m at Landis Theater.

Last year, 10 talented contestants competed for the coveted title of Miss Tri-City as well as for scholarships that support their higher education journey.

For young women aged 15-18 who aspire to vie for the 2024 title, sponsors looking to contribute to the scholarship pageant, or those seeking ticket information, visit MissTriCityPageant.com.

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

Subcribe to our weekly news update.

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy