Keeping You Updated

We have a change on our Board of Directors and it brings with it some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Board member Lizzy Kennedy has been nominated and elected to be the Board’s new ecretary/treasurer. Lizzy has been an active member since coming on the Board in 2017. As operations manager of Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union, she has brought to Main Street Vineland tremendous banking experience, which will be of value in her new position.

The bad news is that she replaces Reginald Johnston who has stepped down from the Board and is moving out of state for family reasons. Reggie served on the Board since 2016 and as secretary/treasurer since 2018, bringing dedication and expertise of his own to the position. We welcome Lizzy to her new position and we will miss Reggie.

Two new events:

• The official dedication of our Walk The Ave initiative and the dedication of our three walking trails—with signage and maps to help those who want to take advantage of this way to see The Ave and keep fit—will be on Tuesday, September 14, at 12 p.m. The ceremony is in the planning stages right now, but we’re considering a celebrity walk. Stay tuned.

• Another event in the initial planning stages is a crafts show/sidewalk sale, on Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re working with a company that has a large database of crafters and will be handling that end of the event. This is one of the micro-events that brings people to The Ave without disrupting traffic or everyday downtown business.

The return of an iconic event:

• The 29th Cruise Down Memory Lane will take place Saturday, October 16, from 5 to 9 p.m., with a rain date that Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Over 1,000 classic cars will line The Ave for the downtown Vineland tradition.

Now, some reminders

• A formal dedication ceremony will occur on Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m., for the food-related mural—the latest addition to our Urban Canvases on The Ave mural project. The mural, which covers the 1,800 square foot side of the building at 636 E. Landis Avenue, is by celebrated artist Erin DiPalma. It pays tribute to Vineland’s rich agriculture heritage, as well as downtown Vineland’s abundance of restaurants offering a variety of cuisines.

***

Don’t forget about the call-out for prospective entertainers for our third Food Truck Festival on The Ave, coming up on Sunday, August 22, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. We’re planning for opening-to-closing entertainment with DJ Zach Reed as the entertainment host. If you’ve got the talent we’re looking for, or know someone who has, contact Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa at rscarpa@vinelandcity.org. If you can, send an audio or video clip—YouTube or other platform. There will be plenty of food trucks, and Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union will be the major sponsor of the event. Newfield National Bank will be the Entertainment Sponsor.