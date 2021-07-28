Enel Green Power Acquires Solar + Battery Storage Development Portfolio in New Jersey

Enel Green Power North America, a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy projects in the U.S. and Canada, has acquired a portfolio of six development-stage solar-plus-storage projects in New Jersey from Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between Dakota Power Partners and Eolian. The planned projects total over 500 MW of new clean energy capacity and over 100 MW of battery storage.

Enel Green Power’s planned growth in New Jersey is part of a 3.2 GW portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage projects the company acquired from Dakota Renewable Energy. The 24 development-stage projects, including 450 MW of storage capacity, are located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and western United States and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023.

All of Enel’s projects in development in New Jersey are designed to include paired battery storage to capture additional value streams and add resiliency to the power grid as the nation develops more renewable energy. Enel Green Power is a leader in hybrid renewable + storage projects with five such plants currently under construction in Texas.

Currently, Enel Green Power has over 2.3 GW of wind and solar capacity and around 600 MW of battery storage under construction across the US.