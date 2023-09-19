Inspira Health Adds New Designated Voluntary Behavioral Health Unit

Inspira Health has expanded its behavioral health unit at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton with a new Designated Voluntary Behavioral Health Unit opening soon, pending state approval. The new unit has 19 voluntary beds for adults. The unit’s programming will be focused on the stabilization of the patient’s behavioral health needs.

The new Health Unit supplements Inspira Health Center Bridgeton’s 33-bed behavioral health inpatient adult unit, which is a mix of voluntary and involuntary beds. It was designed as a short stay unit that is meant to create system efficiencies while providing safe, compassionate, quality and timely care for the community.

“Access to behavioral health services is a critical need in many communities across the country, and Bridgeton is no exception,” said Amy B. Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. “We are proud to offer this state-of-the-art facility to the community, and its ability to provide a safe and compassionate treatment atmosphere for individuals who need it.”

Inspira recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the expansion, and is expected to create up to several dozen new clinical and administrative jobs. Inspira’s behavioral health program recently received the 2023 Momentum Award for Partnership from the Acenda Institute of Health Innovation. Launched in 2022, Momentum Awards recognize individuals and organizations that are paving the way for the future of behavioral health care delivery. The new unit cost $3.55M.

To learn more about how Inspira is addressing the behavioral health needs of the community, visit the Community Health Needs Assessment page at inspirahealthnetwork.