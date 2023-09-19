Native American Group Acquires Ancestral Land

Recently, the Native American Advancement Corporation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in South Jersey, acquired a forested 63-acre property in Salem County that will be known as the Cohanzick Nature Reserve. The Native American Advancement Corporation does work in Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.

This property is part of the traditional homeland of the Cohanzick Lenape people. Tyrese Gould Jacinto, president and CEO of the Native American Advancement Corporation, and her father, former Chief Mark “Quiet Hawk” Gould are citizens of the Nanticoke Lenape Nation and have direct ancestral ties to this property. A former church building on the site will be converted into an educational, cultural, and environmental center—providing a unique opportunity for the public to engage with and learn from the land’s original stewards.