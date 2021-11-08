Holiday Sneak Peeks

It seems that most people are ready to get into the holiday shopping spirit now that we are in November. In the Glasstown Arts District, we are finalizing decorations, plans, specials to invite you to “shop small” and keep much of your spending dollars in the local community.

In the news media we hear about shortages in many of the items that may be on your gift lists like electronics, trendy toys, and bare necessities. We can’t help you with those items, but we ask you to think of some alternatives.

Our shops and galleries sell a wide variety of art and artisan hand-crafted items. They are not sitting on cargo ships in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The products are right here on High Street. You will be able to purchase jewelry, textiles, wood carvings, art glass objects, original paintings and prints, hand-poured candles and soaps, fair-trade indigenous art, books, specialty cigars, and a lot more.

All of us have loved ones who don’t need a thing—like our parents and grandparents. Gift cards to their favorite restaurants, pubs, and new rum distillery will be greatly appreciated by them. You won’t go wrong with show tickets to future concerts and plays at the Levoy Theatre. Make the dining and theater an extra special gift by planning to attend with them during or after the holiday season.

As we prepare for the season, we look forward to welcoming you and your friends to shop on Small Business Saturday, November 27. Several businesses will have one-day specials. Check listings on Facebook for special hours and discounts for your favorite shops.

Double Value Gift Cards are back this year! Sale begins on Small Business Saturday, November 27, at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may purchase gift cards to any of the 17 participating businesses and the value will be doubled. Example: Pay $25 to XYZ shop and we double it to $50! You can’t beat that win-win. The grant making this possible is from Holly City Development Corporation’s Neighborhood Preservation Program. Gift cards must be bought with cash or check only.

In the November 17 issue (next week), there will be a full article about all of the shopping advantages here in Millville. We will include the Arts District, non-profit destinations, and manufacturers selling directly to the public. For “sneak peeks,” make sure to Like us on Facebook at Millville Glasstown Arts District.