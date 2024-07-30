Hazardous Household Waste and Shredding Events

The Authority hosted its second Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding event of 2024 on Saturday, June 15. Co-sponsored by the City of Millville, Cumberland County Utilities Authority, and Landis Sewerage Authority, the event was held at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex, located at 169 Jesse Bridge Road, Millville, NJ 08332.

Throughout the year, The Authority hosts three Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding events that allow Cumberland County residents to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste and safely shred any personal and financial documents, free of charge. In total, 524 Cumberland County vehicles attended the June 2024 event, with multiple attendees coming from all fourteen Cumberland County municipalities.

“I am thankful for all the Cumberland County residents that took the time to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste with us,” said Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Coordinator Nathan Farrell.

As a result of the June 15 event, 8.45 tons (16,900 pounds) of hazardous waste were properly disposed. In addition, 660 gallons of used oil were collected. Furthermore, 5.26 tons (10,520 pounds) of documents were shredded and recycled during the June event. A total of 2.33 tons (4,654 pounds) of electronic waste were collected, sorted, stacked, and shipped out for recycling.

The final Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding event of 2024 will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex.

We are proud to provide this service free of charge to our residents, and are looking forward to our final event of 2024,” said Board Member, Jason Scythes.

As a reminder for upcoming events, all materials to be shredded must be clean and free of debris, such as paper clips, plastics, notebooks, binders, batteries, and should only be of sensitive, personal information. Junk mail, magazines, and books will not be accepted at future shred events.

To facilitate collections between events, residents can dispose of electronic waste and used motor oil at their municipal drop off center and participating auto parts stores. For more information, visit theauthoritynj.com/recycling-dropoff/.

Freon, CFCs/refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, tires, concrete, and wood are not accepted at Household Hazardous Waste events. Residents can properly dispose of them at the Solid Waste Complex for a fee, during normal business hours. Also not accepted is latex paint, which is water-based and non-hazardous. To properly dispose of latex paint, mix paint with clay-based kitty litter or Speedy Dry so the can is three-fourths full. Allow the paint/kitty litter or Speedy Dry mixture to absorb until it is no longer pourable. Replace the lid and dispose of the paint can with household trash.