Fuqua Receives Heartland Hero Award

New Jersey’s Heartland proudly honors John Fuqua, of Bridgeton, as its May 2022 Heartland Hero. Fuqua recently founded the nonprofit organization, Life Worth Living, with a focus on engaging Cumberland County’s youth population and promoting opportunities for its most disadvantaged individuals.

Providing the youth of Cumberland County with a solid foundation and a sense of hope is the mission of Life Worth Living. Fuqua currently serves as the Chief Engagement Officer, focusing on outreach and youth education with group and individual mentoring sessions. Along with his small, dedicated team, he also provides the youth of Cumberland County’s most challenged areas with recreational events and sports camps. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuqua used his own funds to sponsor such opportunities for young people, helping to ensure that youth in the county could remain engaged.

Fuqua is currently in the process of building “street teams” to disseminate information and increase awareness about the useful resources and services that are available to the communities he’s involved in. Thanks to his tireless efforts with Life Worth Living, he has reached countless at-risk youth in Cumberland County, helping them understand that their lives and those of their peers are worth living.

To nominate a deserving individual as a Heartland Hero, visit njheartland.org/live/heartland-heroes-nomination-form.