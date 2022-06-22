Cornhole Fundraiser Benefits Local Veterans

Project Thanksgiving recently held a Cornhole Family Fun Night fundraiser at Piccolo Cafe in Vineland. Individual players and teams of two participated in head-to-head competition in quest of prizes. At the end of the day, two players were tied for highest score. During the exciting tie-breaking game, Tom Cruz drilled several Drain-O’s, each worth three points, to win the coveted High Score of the Day. He was awarded the grand prize, a $100 gift card to Verizon TCC. Proceeds from the event will be used to assist local veterans.