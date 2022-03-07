First Harvest Credit Union Accepts Scholarship Applications

Applications are now available for First Harvest Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarship awards up to $1,000 are awarded to college-bound high school seniors based on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community service, a teacher recommendation, and a personal essay.

“Last year, First Harvest Credit Union awarded $6,200 in scholarships to individual applicants and contributed another $7,000 to area high schools for scholarships. We’re happy to continue investing in the education of outstanding young students,” said Ernest Huggard, president and CEO of First Harvest Credit Union. “We look forward to helping another group of high school seniors reach their academic goals.”

To be eligible for a First Harvest Credit Union scholarship, an applicant must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The scholarship funds must be used for tuition at an accredited college or university by January 31, 2023, and will be paid directly to the college or university.

The scholarship application is currently available at FirstHarvestCU.com and at all First Harvest Credit Union branches. Completed applications and all supporting materials must be returned to First Harvest Credit Union by Friday, April 29, 2022.