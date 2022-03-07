Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia Donates $30,000 to Food Bank of South Jersey

On Friday, March 4, the Food Bank of South Jersey received a $30,000 donation from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia to help fight hunger throughout the region. This donation comes from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia’s Roast Hunger program, which began on Thanksgiving Day through December 10. For every Large Hot Coffee purchased by DD Perks® members, Dunkin’s Philadelphia-area franchisees donated $1 to five regional food bank partners, including Food Bank of South Jersey. This donation will directly support the food bank’s mission to provide safe and nutritional food to people in need throughout South Jersey. The Dunkin’ Community Cruiser was also on site, handing out free samples of hot and iced coffee to volunteers and staff to celebrate the donation.

The Food Bank of South Jersey provides food to people in need, delivers health and wellness programs, and designs sustainable solutions to help people improve their lives. Last year, the Food Bank of South Jersey distributed more than 17.9 million pounds of food, the equivalent of over 14.9 million meals. For more information about the Food Bank of South Jersey, visit foodbanksj.org or call 856-662-4884.