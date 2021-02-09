This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to VIDEO: njspotlight.com/video/experts-prioritize-covid-19-vaccine-for-over-65-patients-to-block-uk-strain/

State health leaders are hoping to vaccinate roughly 4.7 million adult residents. But the vaccination progress comes as medical experts warn that highly contagious coronavirus variants threaten to send numbers surging again.

More cases of the strain that originated in the United Kingdom are being found, with at least 11 confirmed cases reported in New Jersey. It’s now a race between the variants and getting more vaccinations in arms.