Don’t Share Your COVID Vaccine Card on Social Media, BBB Warns

Sharing your COVID vaccination card on social media could make you vulnerable to identity theft, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said. People excited about getting their vaccines have been taking selfies with the card and posting them on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” BBB said. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

The group said scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok.

“It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada. Posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones,” BBB said.

It also puts your full name and birthdate out there, and scammers could use that information to try to perpetrate identity theft scams.

Report scams, whether or not you’ve lost money, to BBB.org/ScamTracker.