SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Don’t Share Your COVID Vaccine Card on Social Media, BBB Warns

by Karin Price Mueller | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

This story is being republished under aNJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to FULL story: nj.com/coronavirus/2021/02/dont-share-your-covid-vaccine-card-on-social-media-better-business-bureau-warns.html

Sharing your COVID vaccination card on social media could make you vulnerable to identity theft, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said. People excited about getting their vaccines have been taking selfies with the card and posting them on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” BBB said. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

The group said scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok.

“It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada. Posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones,” BBB said.

It also puts your full name and birthdate out there, and scammers could use that information to try to perpetrate identity theft scams.

Report scams, whether or not you’ve lost money, to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Youtube
Subscribe to Our Weekly
Headline News & Events Email

©2019 All rights reserved