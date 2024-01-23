Eco Tree–Tree of Life Mural Dedicated

The Eco Tree—Tree of Life mosaic was recently dedicated at the First United Methodist Church’s building (corner of Wood and Seventh streets). The project is the fourth mural completed under Main Street Vineland’s VDID Urban Canvases On The Ave initiative to bring more public art installations to the town’s downtown district.

About 35 people attended the ceremony at the church. It was hosted by Pastor Jin Oh. Muralists Brian Hawk, pictured above left, and David Woods, right, were also on hand.

“It was really a fantastic opportunity and we felt the love of the Vineland community throughout the process and especially felt the warmth of the community on the very cold day of the dedication” said Woods. Refreshments were provided by the Spirit and Truth Ministries.