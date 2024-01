The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County is happy to announce its Members of the Month for December 2023.

At the Carl Arthur Center site, Alexis Gonzalez was presented with a certificate of recognition for a job well done and is shown with Operations Manager Taryn Allison.

JJ Soler was named Member of the Month at the Youth For Change Center and is shown here with Program Aide Janique Rivera and Junior Counselor Leila Hernandez. Congrats to these outstanding Club members!